Priyanka Chopra's Hollywood film 'It's All Coming Back to Me' to release in February 2023

Priyanka Chopra-starrer 'It's All Coming Back to Me' is all set to hit theatres on February 10, 2023.

Initially titled 'Text For You', the film is based on the 2016 German film 'SMS fur Dich' by Karoline Herfurth, Variety reported.

In the project, Priyanka will be seen playing the role of a woman struggling to move on from the death of her fiance. To cope, she begins sending messages to his old phone number, which has been reassigned to a new man, played by Sam Heughan. The two meet and develop a connection based on their shared heartbreak.

Celine Dion is also a part of 'It's All Coming Back to Me', which is named after Jim Steinman's power ballad 'It's All Coming Back to Me Now'.

Apart from 'It's All Coming Back to Me', Priyanka will also feature in the Russo Brothers' 'Citadel' show.

( With inputs from ANI )

