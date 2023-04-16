Priyanka, Nick Jonas share pictures of daughter Malti Marie's "first sound check" from concert

Los Angeles [US], April 16 : Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had an amazing concert night with their daughter Malti Marie in London. On Saturday, the couple shared a string of pictures on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Nick dropped a picture with his daughter from the show rehearsal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

In the picture, Nick with Malti in his arms held a mic as he stood on stage. She had a headphone in her hand as she looked away from the camera.

Priyanka also treated fans with pictures along with a caption, "What a night."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

In the pictures, Nick was seen dressed in a black outfit while Priyanka wore a printed bodycon dress. The power couple strike poses for the camera.

She also shared a picture with her mother Madhu.

In the next picture, Nick can be seen holding Malti Marie on stage as the baby had a headphone on her head.

Mom on duty, Priyanka keeps her daughter entertained by playing with her.

As soon as the photos were uploaded, the actor's fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

Nick reacted with heart eyes and fire emojis.

Priyanka and Nick Jonas got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be headlining The Russo Brothers' show 'Citadel', which will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, April 28, with two adrenaline-fueled episodes, followed by a new episode released weekly every Friday.

The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency Citadel.

Sharing details about the show, Priyanka said, "The story is closely interwoven with the stunts. What's so exciting about these huge action pieces was that they are infused with drama and storytelling. We get to see a lot about these characters, how they physically interact, not just great action sequences but there's drama at the heart of each one of them, so there's a story sort of interwoven in all the stunts. And that was just very cool and new for me."

In Bollywood, she will be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor