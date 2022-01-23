Prosenjit Chatterjee recovers from COVID-19

Bengali film superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee has announced that he has tested negative for COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, the 59-year-old actor shared the news of his recovery from the highly transmissible virus and thanked his fans for their warm wishes. “By God’s grace , I’ve recovered from COVID-19. Thanks to each one of you for the good wishes,” he wrote.Chatterjee also thanked doctors for their “constant support and guidance”.

🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/4QcDZJPPZ6 — Prosenjit Chatterjee (@prosenjitbumba) January 22, 2022

On January 12, the actor had has said that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and was in home isolation. Prosenjitworks predominantly in Bengali and Hindi cinema. He is the son of Bollywood actor Biswajit Chatterjee. He began his acting career as a child actor in Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Chotto Jigyasa, for which he won the Bengal Film Journalists' Association – Most Outstanding Work of the Year Award.[2] Following this he appeared in other films as a child actor. His first leading role came through Bimal Roy's Duti Pata. Prosenjit's breakthrough role came opposite Vijeta Pandit in Amar Sangi (1987), a highly successful romantic drama directed by Sujit Guha. He made his debut in Hindi cinema with David Dhawan directed Aandhiyan (1990). Apart from appearing in a series of masala films, he started doing middle-of-the-road cinema with Chokher Bali which starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in her debut Bengali film and which met with critical and commercial success upon release