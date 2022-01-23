Prosenjit Chatterjee recovers from COVID-19
Published: January 23, 2022 08:56 PM
Bengali film superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee has announced that he has tested negative for COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, the 59-year-old ...
Bengali film superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee has announced that he has tested negative for COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, the 59-year-old actor shared the news of his recovery from the highly transmissible virus and thanked his fans for their warm wishes. “By God’s grace , I’ve recovered from COVID-19. Thanks to each one of you for the good wishes,” he wrote.Chatterjee also thanked doctors for their “constant support and guidance”.
January 22, 2022
On January 12, the actor had has said that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and was in home isolation. Prosenjitworks predominantly in Bengali and Hindi cinema. He is the son of Bollywood actor Biswajit Chatterjee. He began his acting career as a child actor in Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Chotto Jigyasa, for which he won the Bengal Film Journalists' Association – Most Outstanding Work of the Year Award.[2] Following this he appeared in other films as a child actor. His first leading role came through Bimal Roy's Duti Pata. Prosenjit's breakthrough role came opposite Vijeta Pandit in Amar Sangi (1987), a highly successful romantic drama directed by Sujit Guha. He made his debut in Hindi cinema with David Dhawan directed Aandhiyan (1990). Apart from appearing in a series of masala films, he started doing middle-of-the-road cinema with Chokher Bali which starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in her debut Bengali film and which met with critical and commercial success upon release
