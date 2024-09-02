"Proved that he is a great director with this film": Rajinikanth praises Mari Selvaraj's 'Vaazhai'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 2 : Tamil cinema has been graced with yet another masterpiece, as Megastar Rajinikanth recently lauded director Mari Selvaraj's latest release, 'Vaazhai.'

Taking to his X handle, Rajinikanth shared his thoughts in a statement.

pic.twitter.com/uTEElAKqM7— Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) September 2, 2024

"I saw director Mari Selvaraj's movie 'Vaazhai'. A wonderful, quality film is coming in Tamil Cinema after a long time. Mari Selvaraj has taken us back to his young days. It feels like we are experiencing the sufferings and hardships experienced by that boy. At the climax, when the boy wanders about starving, when the mother screams that my boy has not eaten a morsel, our hearts are pounding," the statement read.

He added, "Mari Selvaraj has proved that he is a great director with this film. My sincere appreciation and best wishes to Mari Selvaraj."

'Vaazhai' is based on true events from Mari Selvaraj's life. In Vaazhai (Banana), he presented a film through the eyes of a child but it is not a children's film.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth will be seen in 'Coolie'.

While details about 'Coolie' remain under wraps, the makers dropped a teaser that hinted at Rajinikanth's action-packed role, wielding a belt made of gold watches to confront goons. The teaser, presented in monochrome with gold accents, left fans intrigued.

'Coolie' marks the debut collaboration between Lokesh Kanagaraj and Rajinikanth. Backed by Sun Pictures, the film also reportedly stars Sivakarthikeyan in a pivotal role, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The release date for the film is yet to be announced.

Apart from 'Coolie' Rajinikanth will be seen in 'Vettaiyan' alongside superstar Amitabh Bachchan.

Rajinikanth has completed the shoot of the upcoming movie, directed by TJ Gnanavel.

'Vettaiyan,' which is Rajinikanth's 170th film, is scheduled for a worldwide release in October this year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor