Pulkit Samrat Wraps Up ‘Glory’ With a Heartfelt Note: “This Wasn’t a Shoot; It Was Soul Surgery

Pulkit Samrat, who has been turning heads with his gritty boxer avatar for the highly awaited series 'Glory', has successfully completed the shoot for the project. The actor brought this challenging chapter to a close with a wrap-up celebration and voiced out his heart in a social media post. Pulkit Samrat has poured his heart and soul into the 'Glory' and the journey so far has been nothing short of inspiring. The journey includes physical training, transformation, and challenges to get into the skin of a professional boxer.

Pulkit Samrat wrote in his social media post, "GLORY wraps… but the fire doesn’t!! 🥊What started as a role became a ritual.I bled, bruised, broke.. and somewhere between fists and fatigue, I found Ravi! This wasn’t a shoot. It was soul surgery!!5AM call times in Punjab’s cold.. Rounds that didn’t stop at ‘cut’.. Sweat in every frame.. Soul in every second! To the captain of this storm.. Karan Anshuman, thank you for throwing me into the fire and waiting till I rose.. 🤗❤️ @krnx Kanishk, your thrill for perfection is inspiring💪 @kanishk.varma I’ve learnt so much from you!! Karmanya, you shaped this beast with instinct and insanity🤩 @karmanya_66 Vaibhav Vishal, your words weren’t dialogues — they were punches🥊 @ofnosurnamefame

Mohit Shah, thank you for steering the madness with calm💪🥳 Here’s to @atomicfilmsin !! 🤩🎂 Team Netflix, thank you for backing a story that punches from the gut🤗💕 @netflix_in To my co-fighters.. Suvinder Vicky, your silence taught me strength.. @suvindervicky Divyendu, your chaos is cinema.. @divyenndu Kashmira, calm, composed, cutting! @kashmiraofficial Jannat Zubair.. fearless and fluid.. @jannatzubair29 Watch out for her! John Schmidt, @johnschmidtdp you made pain look poetic!! ❤️ Kamal ji, you helped Ravi speak before he even spoke! Manas.. our boxing supervisor.. you made sure every step, every punch landed well!! 🥇 @maanash_boxing_mumbai Our insane action team.. @brahimchab84 .. @aizensay @ckporsche You guys taught me how to fall and rise like a hero!! The fight behind the fight.. Drew (boxing coach) @drewnealpt , Ashok Shinde (strength) @czarashoka , Dr. Ruchita (mobility) @ruchitashah20 Dr. Onkar Bilgi (Ayurveda) @dronkarbilgi you trained and rebuilt me!! 💪🔥 To my team.. Rocky, Girish, Anil, Ashwin, Yusuf bhai, Alim bhai, Abid, Irfan!! You’re the wall behind the warrior..! @aalimhakim @rockysoni81 @abidmohd8800 @girish.paliwal.7547 And to my beautiful wife.. @kriti.kharbanda While I was in the ring, you held the ropes outside! You took every bruise I brought home and covered it with strength.. 💕You were my breath between rounds.. I love you!! 😘😘 Ravi’s not done.. He’s just started!! 🥊Milte hain Netflix pe! Jald!! #glory"

Up next, Pulkit Samrat has an exciting slate of projects. After Glory, he will be seen in Rahu Ketu, a quirky dramedy also starring Shalini Pandey and Varun Sharma. He’s also gearing up for Suswagatam Khushaamadeed, a romantic social entertainer opposite Isabelle Kaif, that brings his charm to the forefront. With a diverse mix of genres on the horizon, Pulkit continues to explore layered roles and solidify his space as a versatile and compelling performer.