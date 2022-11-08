Punjabi actor-director Gurinder Dimpy passes away

Punjabi actor, director and writer Gurinder Dimpy passed away on Sunday night at his hometown in Patiala. A pass-out from Department Of Theatre, Punjabi University, Patiala, Dimpy worked in many films. He directed Kabaddi Ikk Mohabbat (2010) and co-directed Luv U Bobby (2009) with Yograj Singh. He recently wrote the films Lover (2022) and Moosa Jatt (2021). He was lately seen as an actor in Zakhmi (2020), Jinde Meriye (2020), Jhalle (2019) and Doorbeen (2019).

Dimpy was reportedly not well for a while. He was in his late 40s. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.Born in Patiala in 1975, Gurinder Dimpy was a well-known face of the Punjabi industry. He is known for his work in ‘Carry On Jatta 2’, ‘Vadhiyan Ji Vadhaiyan’, ‘Zakhmi’, ‘Uda Aida’, and more. In his time span, he worked with the A-listers of Pollywood like late singer-actor Sidhu Mosse Wala, Ammy Virk, Gippy Grewal, Tarsem Jassar, and more.