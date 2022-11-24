Punjabi filmmaker Sukhdeep Singh Sukhi dies in a road accident

Ishq Na Hove Rabba’ fame director Sukhdeep Singh Sukhi of Punjab film industry passed away in a road accident. According to the reports, he met with an unfortunate accident on the night of 23 November. Thereafter he was admitted to the Johal Hospital in critical condition. The doctors tried their best, but Sukhi couldn’t survive the injuries and passed away.

Sukhdeep was known for his work as a director in movies like ‘Ishq Na Hove Rabba’, which was released in 2018, ‘Bikaneri Fame’, which made it to the theatres in 2020, followed by ‘No No No’, another film in the same year. He also directed a number of music videos and was famous for his work as a radio jockey as well.