Pushpa 2 OTT Release Update: Allu Arjun Starrer Film Likely To Premiere on Netflix After Republic Day

After dominating the global box office, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's film 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is poised to excel on OTT. Premiering in theaters on December 5, it quickly became a sensation, breaking records from its opening day through to its fourth week. It is now the highest-grossing film of 2024 and the second highest-grossing film in Indian cinema history, trailing only 'Dangal.' Fans are eager for its OTT release.

Discussions about the film's OTT availability have been rampant, with the producers recently announcing a 56-day waiting period post-theatrical release. The end of this wait is approaching, as the film is expected to launch on OTT platforms soon after this window.

According to an Instagram post by Stream Genx, 'Pushpa 2' will stream on Netflix, with a tentative release date of January 30, 2025, as reported by binged.com. However, the filmmakers have not yet confirmed this date. Speculation indicates it might be released on Republic Day, following the 56-day theatrical period.

In terms of box office performance, 'Pushpa 2' grossed Rs 1799 crores worldwide by its 29th day, and after 50 days, it has surpassed Rs 1800 crores. In India, it has earned Rs 1199 crores, with Rs 785.65 crores from the Hindi version. It remains to be seen how the film will be received on OTT.