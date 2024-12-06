Pushpa 2: The Rule Day 1 Box Office Collection: Allu Arjun, Starrer Becomes India's Biggest Opener; Mints ₹175 Crore Goes Past RRR and Jawan

Allu Arjun Starrer Pushpa 2 The Rule has now become the biggest film in India to open at the box office. The film has already earned over ₹170 crore on day one, Thursday, by replacing SS Rajamouli's epic RRR.

The movie witnessed an overall 82.66% Telugu occupancy on Thursday, maximum during night shows ( of 90.19%). Its Hindi occupancy stood at 59.83%, with cities like Hyderabad, Chennai, and Jaipur receiving maximum footfall. The movie saw a spectacular 90% occupancy in night shows.

In addition, Pushpa 2 beat Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan to become the biggest opener of all time in Hindi. Fans are flocking to cinemas to catch the first glimpse of this eagerly awaited action thriller. Directed by Sukumar, the film also features Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. Following its theatrical release, the movie will be available for streaming on an OTT platform. Earlier this year, in January, Netflix announced a series of upcoming releases for its viewers, including Pushpa 2: The Rule. The streaming giant confirmed that the film would be available for digital streaming after its theatrical run.