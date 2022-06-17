'Pushpa' director lands up on sets of megastar Chiranjeevi's latest movie

Hyderabad, June 17 Megastar Chiranjeevi, director Bobby and Mythri Movie Makers is a sensational combination and the shoot of the trio's movie 'Mega154' is progressing at a fast clip.

The latest shooting schedule of the movie is underway in Hyderabad.

'Pushpa' director Sukumar visited the sets of 'Mega154' and caught up with director Bobby.

Chiranjeevi, Shruti Haasan, Rajendra Prasad and Vennela Kishore are participating in the shoot. The team is filming key sequences on the prime cast of the movie.

'Mega154' is shaping up well in the hands of Bobby for whom it's a dream come true to direct his idol Chiranjeevi. Billed as a mass action entertainer laced with all the commercial ingredients, this is Shruti Haasan's first-ever association with Chiranjeevi and Bobby.

Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar are producing the film, while GK Mohan is the co-producer. 'Mega154' has music by Devi Sri Prasad who provided several chartbuster albums to Chiranjeevi, while Arthur A Wilson handles the cinematography.

Niranjan Devaramane is the editor and AS Prakash is the production designer. Sushmita Konidela is the costume designer.

While story and dialogue were written by Bobby himself, Kona Venkat and K Chakravarthy Reddy penned screenplay. The writing department also includes Hari Mohana Krishna and Vineeth Potluri.

