'Pushpa' US collections: The Allu Arjun-starrer joins the two million club

Hyderabad, Dec 24 Allu Arjuns 'Pushpa: The Rise' is being screened with the house full occupancy in both domestic and international circuits.

It was earlier reported that during 'Pushpa' one-week run, this action thriller collected a gross of around Rs. 196 crores at the box office.

Now that the makers have announced the movie's huge success in the USA, 'Pushpa: The Rise' is said to have joined the two million dollar club in the United States, in terms of collections.

A tweet on the official Twitter account of the film, which goes by the handle @PushpaMovie shared that it is the first south Indian film of 2021 to hit the Rs 2 million benchmark in the US.

The tweet read: "Pushpa Raj's rAAge at the US box office Fire #PushpaTheRise becomes the first South Indian film of 2021 to hit the $2M mark in USA Collision symbolCollision symbol #PushpaBoxOfficeSensation @alluarjun @iamRashmika @aryasukku #FahadhFaasil @ThisIsDSP @adityamusic @MythriOfficial @Hamsinient

It is to be noted that 'Pushpa' marks the second movie to collect such a huge amount in the USA after 'Ala Vaikuntapuram Loo'.

As per the reports from the US on Friday, Pushpa collected a total of $2,001,022 (around Rs. 15 crores) at the USA box office. Despite the mixed talk about the movie, the movie has attained this rare feat, creating much market flow overseas.

Buoyed with the success of 'Pushpa', the team has been celebrating, as they have been traveling to meet the fans from different cities of India.

Helmed by Sukumar, Devi Sri Prasad has scored the music for 'Pushpa: The Rise'. Rashmika Mandanna plays the female lead, while Kerala's superstar Fahadh Fassil appears in a significant role.

