Pyar Paisa Profit Has Helped Me Grow as a Person: Mihir Ahuja



Playing a different person on-screen is not easy, but it comes with its own lesson. And for actor Mihir Ahuja, who is seen as Abhijit in Yash and Mamta Patnaik's Inspire Films’ Pyar Paisa Profit, which is based on Durjoy Datta’s popular novel Now That You’re Rich, playing the character changed him in a good way. “I always say this—actors take away a lot from their characters. When you play a character for 40-50 days, or even longer, you absorb parts of them,” he shared, and added that the series changed him on a personal level. He said, “I think Pyar Paisa Profit has helped me grow as a person. I’ve learned what not to do through Abhijit’s journey. While I try not to carry any negative traits with me, I do carry the learnings. So yes, the show did shift my perspective in some ways.”

But he admitted that Abhijeet too grows as a person and becomes someone with a positive attitude towards being ambitious. He said, “In the first 10 episodes, I don’t think Abhijit is in a position to give advice—he’s still figuring things out. But from Episode 11 onward, he becomes a better person.” So if Abhijeet had to give one piece of advice, it would be, “Do what you love, and be happy doing it.” Money will follow. It’s important, but it’s not everything." Mihir added, “And yes, I completely agree with that. Happiness and fulfillment should come first, and money should be the by-product of that.”

And if he had to rank Pyar and Paisa in real life, for him it will be, “Honestly, both are important. But at this moment in my life, I think Paisa comes first. That’s the practical truth. Of course, love is beautiful and necessary too, but right now, I’m focused on building a secure future.” The series has received positive reviews from audiences all across the globe, and his character, too, has been appreciated. “To be very honest, I’m receiving a lot of love for this show from all over the world—Tanzania, Nepal, Africa. I’ve shared many of those messages on my Instagram stories. One compliment that really stood out to me was from a girl who sent a long, heartfelt message. She noticed the smallest details—like in one scene, just by looking into my eyes, she could tell what my character was thinking,” he said. “When the audience appreciates the little nuances and efforts we put into our performance, it truly makes everything worthwhile,” Mihir ended.



