R Madhavan, and wife shift to Dubai to help son Vedaant train for Olympics 2026

R Madhavan and his wife Sarita are helping their son prepare for the Olympics and have shifted to Dubai for better training facilities.Maddy said that due to Covid scare, big swimming pools are closed in India and the family decided to make the move so that Vedaant’s prep for the 2026 Olympics is not hampered because of lack of facilities for training. Maddy said, “The larger swimming pools in Mumbai are either closed because of Covid or out of bounds. We are here with Vedaant in Dubai where he has access to large pools. He’s working towards the Olympics, and Sarita and I are right by his side. He’s been winning swimming championships all across the world and making us very proud. "Maddy also shared that neither he nor his wife Sarita wanted him to be an actor.



About parenting, Maddy had said in an earlier interview with IANS, “Encourage your child to be caring towards everyone around them- especially those that are vulnerable like their grandparents, those less fortunate or the help at home. Small steps go a long way like donating a toy they have outgrown or making their grandparents a card. If you have plants and animals at home, encourage your little ones to nurture and care for them too. On the work front, R Madhavan is awaiting the release of his directorial Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, he was recently seen in Netflix’s Decoupled. The series based on new-age relationships and marriage saw him play a pulp-fiction writer Arya Iyer. Earlier this year, the actor shared a post where he penned down a heartfelt note for his son. He seemed to be proud father due to his son's glorious and remarkable achievements.

