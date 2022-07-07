R. Madhavan-starrer 'Dhokha - Round D Corner' to release on Sep 23

Mumbai, July 7 Actors R. Madhavan, Aparshakti Khurana, Darshan Kumaar and Khushalii Kumar's upcoming film 'Dhokha - Round D Corner' is slated to release on September 23.

Kookie Gulati's suspense drama marks the debut of Khushalii Kumar.

'Dhokha - Round D Corner' is a multi-perspective pacy film. Based on a day in the life of an urban couple, the movie takes you on an unexpected journey with twists and turns showcasing a grey shade of each character.

The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dharmendra Sharma and Vikrant Sharma.

Gulati is known for helming films such as 'The Big Bull' and 'Prince'. He also has 'Visfot' starring Fardeen Khan and Riteish Deshmukh lined up for release.

