Rachel Zegler, Josh Andres Rivera of 'West Side Story' fame are dating

Hollywood actors Rachel Zegler and Josh Andres Rivera, who both starred in the 2021 remake of 'West Side Story', spent Valentine's Day together, adding to their longstanding romance rumours.

A source told the news to E! News and Zelger herself too confirmed the same on Valentine's Day with several social media messages.

On her Instagram, the 20-year-old actor posted a black-and-white selfie of the two of them together with a caption that referenced the romantic holiday, "committing valen-crimes."

On Insta Stories, she seemed to give a look at their February 14 plans, posting clips of their Italian meal, which Josh fed her while they both giggled. 'Saucy', she wrote with the clip, adding, "Happy love day from me and mine."

The two got close on the set of Steven Spielberg's remake of the classic movie musical. For her performance as Maria, Rachel earned the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy, which made her the first Latina female actor to win as well as the youngest winner in that category.

In the Oscar-nominated film, Josh played Chino, a Shark gang member who set up with Maria before she meets Tony (Ansel Elgort) at the school dance.

Dating rumors have been spreading about Rachel and Josh for over a year. The two often post videos and pics together on social media, which first led fans to think they're a couple. Around Valentine's Day last year, Rachel tweeted, "i love josh andres rivera."

Back in December, Rachel posted a series of photos to Instagram highlighting moments from 2021 that made her feel "great big love i have never felt before." The first photo was a pic of her hugging Josh, who was wearing a holiday sweater.

She described the pic as "spending christmas eve with a man i have never met before, maybe you know him, he seems pretty cool-- like he could be the love child of iron man and john wick, idk though."

A month before, she cryptically wrote on Instagram that starring in 'West Side Story' brought her her "best friend in the whole world," which fans quickly took to mean Josh.

( With inputs from ANI )

