Radhika Apte Benedict Taylor Welcomes Their First Baby; Actress Shares First Picture of New Born

Actress Radhika Apte has made a name for herself in both Bollywood and Hollywood. Two months ago, Radhika surprised everyone when she appeared on the red carpet at the London Film Festival, revealing her pregnancy for the first time. Her baby bump gave away the news, and it was a delightful surprise for her fans and the media alike. Now, just a week ago, Radhika has given birth to her baby.

Recently, Radhika shared a heartwarming post on Instagram. The photo shows her working on a laptop while breastfeeding her newborn. In the caption, she wrote, "My first work meeting after a week of giving birth to the baby," and added hashtags like #breastfeeding, #blessings, #motheratwork, and #beautifulchapter. The photo was taken by her husband, Benedict Taylor.

Radhika looks incredibly happy in the picture, but she has yet to reveal whether the baby is a boy or a girl. The post received many congratulatory comments from her followers. At 39, Radhika gave birth to her first child and has already returned to work within a week. A few days ago, she had shared her pregnancy journey, including the challenges she faced.

Radhika married Benedict Taylor, a British violinist and musician, in 2012. Now, 12 years later, they have embraced parenthood, marking the start of a beautiful new chapter in their lives.