Radhikaraje Gaekwad stuns in century-old Paithani sari at 'Naad' couture showcase

New Delhi [India], August 8 : The erstwhile Maharani of Baroda, Radhikaraje Gaekwad, took the centre-stage wearing a 100-year-old nine-yard Paithani sari at 'NAAD - The Sound of the Looms', a retrospective couture showcase by Vaishali Shadangule.

Radhikaraje Gaekwad was the epitome of grace, and her outfit left an indelible mark on the evening. She dazzled in a traditional and century-old heirloom sari along with a blouse designed by Vaishali, that beautifully blended regal elegance with contemporary flair. Her attire was a nod to Baroda's royal heritage.

The Paithani are known for its intricate designs and vibrant colours.

Speaking to ANI, Radhikaraje Gaekwad talked about the traditional craft and how it can be preserved with changing time and demand, "I think the beauty of craft is that it is classic, it can adapt to any fashion because it has been timeless for so many centuries that you just have to give it your personality, it is completely malleable and the fact that it has endured for so many centuries is that everyone has adapted it to their own personality and I think somewhere we need to reconnect with that and give it our own flavour, our own, like our mix match something old and new. So, I am wearing a blouse by Vaishali, and my saree is about 100 years old, so it is about marrying the old and new and giving it your own twist."

As the country celebrated the 11th National Handloom Day on Thursday, Vaishali Shadangule, a couturier, showcased 52 couture looks, celebrating the rich heritage of Indian handlooms and paying an ode to the weavers, in collaboration with the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, and the Development Commissioner for Handlooms (DCHL).

Be it the beautiful Banarasi sari, Chanderi, Jamdani, Paithani, or Maheshwari, each look was a celebration of Indian handwoven textiles. Since 2001, Vaishali's label has promoted artisanal handloom and supported weaving families in India.

While talking about her collection and bringing the craft from different states during the couture showcase, Vaishali said, "I am working with seven different states.. like so many weaves are there, it was like I wanted to do marriage of all the weaves because of course, it's a celebration, National Handloom Day and that was the effort and that's why name was Naad, which is sound of loom and we wanted to see weavers weaving there and, listen that pure sound of loom, that's how I started my show."

M Beena, Development Commissioner for Handlooms (DCHL) within the Ministry of Textiles, shared the idea behind the show, saying, "Together, we have crafted a unique experience. We showcased the best in handlooms in this sector. The rationale for the Ministry to do something like this is while our handloom traditions are rich and robust and have a lot of importance in terms of economic empowerment.

We have around 35 lakh plus weavers and workers in this sector. 72% of whom are women. So, it is a sector of a lot of importance to us, and it is essential that this sector and our handloom weavers really reach out to a very large audience at the international level. And for that, you know, the marriage of tradition with fashion is very important and that was the thinking behind this show. "

She added, "What we now need to focus on is adapting handloom traditions to make them marketable in today's evolving global landscape. Significant attention is being given to handloom exports, and it is crucial that we work closely with our weavers so that their designs and materials meet the standards required to capture niche international markets. Today's fashion showcase by Vaishali Shadangule is a step in that direction. It illustrates the potential of Indian handloom to shine on the global stage; it is a powerful depiction of how far this sector can go."

Apart from the beautiful showcase of the weaves, what grabbed the eyeballs was three expressive dance performances by dancers from Coimbatore, which captured the lifecycle of a handloom creation.

