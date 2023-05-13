Raghav Chadha's engagement day becomes 'more special' after AAP wins Jalandhar LS bypoll

New Delhi [India], May 13 : The engagement day of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha turned out to be even more special, as the party's candidate, Sushil Rinku, won the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bye-election on Saturday.

Raghav is all set to get engaged with actor Parineeti Chopra on Saturday.

Sharing his joy, the groom-to-be posted on Twitter, "Naanke Jalandhar waleyan ne ajj da din mere layi hor vi special bana ditta My naanka #Jalandhar has made this day even more special and memorable for me."

Raghav also posted 'Jalandhar' with a heart emoji on his Instagram story.

https://twitter.com/raghav_chadha/status/1657298237295058944

Earlier, on Saturday, Sushil Rinku won the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bye-election by over 58,000 votes.

Fans and followers congratulated Raghav on his social media post. One wrote, "Congratulations to both of you. U two look perfect together. Best wishes for your future." While another one commented, "Engagement ki lakh lakh bhadhaiyaaaa...."

Meanwhile, the ceremony is expected to kick-start at 5 in the evening and will be as per Sikh rituals. The ceremony will begin with a Sukhm Sahib Path followed by Ardas at 6 pm.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his Punjab counterpart and fellow AAP leader Bhagwant Mann, and other politicians are expected to attend the function. Priyanka Chopra also reached Delhi in the wee hours of Saturday.

Parineeti and Raghav's dating rumours began after they were spotted together at a lunch date in Mumbai in March.

Neither Parineeti nor Raghav officially confirmed their relationship but an AAP leader had in March congratulated them over their "union".

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjeev Arora shared a collage of Parineeti and Raghav's pictures with a caption that read, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and componship. My best wishes."

Reportedly, Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will be seen sharing screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in 'Chamkila'. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila.

Raghav Chadha is a member of the Rajya Sabha from Punjab.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor