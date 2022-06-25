Raghava Lawrence's brother Elviin to make acting debut with director KS Ravikumar's film

Chennai, June 25 Producer, choreographer and actor Raghava Lawrence's brother Elviin is to make his acting debut with director KS Ravikumar's next film, which will have Raghava Lawrence playing the lead.

The film, which sources hint will be a commercial entertainer, is being produced by Trident Arts.

Sources say that the remaining cast and crew members will soon be finalised and that the unit plans to start shooting after a month.

Taking to Twitter, Raghava Lawrence broke the news of brother's debut. He said, "My brother Elviin Vinu is set to make his debut! I need all your blessings for him!"

Elviin himself tweeted the news as well. He wrote, "My first beginning and stepping into the cinema temple with legend KS Ravikumar sir and Raghava Lawrence anna. Successfully Movie started with blessings of God. And also, I need your blessings and support always. Thank you Trident Arts sir and media."

