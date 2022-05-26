Rahat Kazmi, Helly Shah, Tariq Khan thrilled with poster launch of 'Kaya Palat' at Cannes

Mumbai, May 26 Filmmaker Rahat Kazmi shares his excitement on the poster launch of his movie 'Kaya Palat' at the Cannes Film Festival.

Talking about the movie, Rahat said: "The launch of the film went very well and we are very happy with the launch. The film was shot in Jammu and is based on the river mafia's true story. The leading character is of a strong woman, a strong girl which is played by Helly Shah whose character name is Kaya and Palat is something on how she turned the tables on the mafia, hence 'Kaya Palat'."

"The storyline has suspense and powerful characters. We are thankful to one of India's best actors Inaamulhaq for hosting it and supporting us always. We are thankful to the India Pavilion and government of India for providing us this platform at the Cannes Film Festival for filmmakers."

Helly Shah stated: "In 'Kaya Palat' I am playing the role of Kaya who is very strong yet very vulnerable. There are a lot of layers in her character as she has gone through a lot in her life, she is unpredictable and I enjoyed playing Kaya."

"When the story and character was narrated to me I absolutely loved it and wanted to be part of it. Script, story and character are the main subjects on the basis of which I decide if I have to be part of it. The character of Kaya is very dear to me and I hope people will love and enjoy the entire film and the entire experience, the work which we have done for the film. It was a pleasure working with Rahat sir and Tariq."

"It's because of this film that I got to explore Jammu. They are amazing people and a team to work with, this collaboration is very special for me," she added.

Producer and actor Tariq Khan concluded by stating: "It feels great to launch our film poster at the Cannes Film Festival. Cannes has always been very special to us since in 2017 our film 'Mantostaan' premiered. As the producer and actor, it becomes difficult to be on and behind the camera but ultimately to move forward you have to take this challenge and deliver it."

"We will be watching more world cinema at Cannes and promoting Jammu & Kashmir as a place to shoot since it is a beautiful place and every filmmaker around the globe should come and shoot it here."

The film is written by Rahat Kazmi and Shoaib Nikash Shah and produced by Rahat Kazmi Film Studios, Tariq Khan Films and Tera Entertainment in association with Zeba Sajid Films and Alphaa Productions. The film is slated to release soon on a streaming platform which is not yet announced.

