Rahul Bhat starts shooting in Kashmir for Sudhir Mishra's next project

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India}, June 28 : 'Kennedy' actor Rahul Bhat talked about returning to his roots and shooting in the beautiful landscapes of Kashmir for Sudhir Mishra's next project.

He said that nothing could be more exciting than shooting in his hometown and he is enjoying every moment spent over there.

He said, "Knowing about your heritage is in fact a great way to find yourself. Kashmir is home, whenever I am here, I feel one with myself. Being Kashmiri Pandits our family had to migrate from Kashmir, and the exodus affected us adversely. But, now, it feels happy to be home."

On the work front, rose to prominence as the lead in the TV series 'Heena'. Following his roles in the films 'Yeh Mohabbat Hai' and 'Nayee Padosan', he took a break from acting to produce television serials such as 'Meri Doli Tere Angana' and 'Tum Dena Saath Mera'.

He made his comeback as an actor with Anurag Kashyap's thriller flick 'Ugly'. Since then, he has appeared in 'Fitoor', 'Daas Dev', 'Section 375', 'Dobaaraa', and 'Kennedy'.

