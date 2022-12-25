Rahul Roy-starrer film 'L.A.C' gets a new name

Mumbai, Dec 25 The name of 'Aashiqui' actor Rahul Roy-starrer film 'L.A.C' has been changed to 'Sarzameen e Hindustan'. The actor had also suffered a brain stroke while shooting for the film in Kargil due to extreme weather conditions and he was under treatment for several months in the hospital.

The film also stars TV actor Nishant Malkhani. Speaking about the reason for changing the title of the film, producer Chitra Vakil Sharma said: "From the beginning, we had Sarzameen e Hindustan registered as an alternative title for the film. The theme song of the film also has the same name. During test screenings, we realised that this was a far more powerful title than 'L.A.C' as it truly captures the essence of the film.

"That's how we came to the decision of changing the title of the film to 'Sarzameen e Hindustan'. The phrase means the 'Land of India'. It signifies that our soldiers will do anything to protect every inch of the Land of India from enemy forces, even if it means giving up their lives for it," she said.

While talking about the casting of the film, Chitra added: "In the film, we show four main characters, from the rank of Colonels to Majors to Sepoys. Thus, we needed artists of different age groups who could portray the different ranks. Also, we wanted to make sure that the artists have a fresh and positive image in the minds of the public, untarnished by controversies. That's how we decided to use this cast, who ended up having amazing on-screen chemistry with each other."

Nitin Kumar Gupta, a doctor turned VFX head turned filmmaker has directed the film and Chitra feels he has done justice to the film.

Chitra further mentioned, "In my opinion the only person who could have pulled off this film is Nitin. It was his vision to make a story about the unarmed combat on our borders, in extremely hostile conditions consisting of snow, ice-cold rivers, freezing winds, treacherous bridges, and cliffs. He insisted on filming on location at Kargil, and he motivated the cast and crew throughout the film.

"His medical background helped keep the team protected, and his technical expertise made the film the marvellous piece of wizardry it is. The fact that he chose to shoot it as a single-shot film and actually pulled it off, speaks of his genius."

So when the film is expected to release or it's an OTT release, she replied: "We are taking the film ahead step by step. Our main aim is not commercial, but to showcase the film to as many people as possible so that the people of our country can appreciate the bravery and sacrifices of our border soldiers, and motivate them to fight for their country when the time comes."

In the past. Chitra has been associated with series like 'Tandoor' starring Rashami Desai, Tanuj Virwani.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor