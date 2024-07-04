Raima Sen-starrer 'Maa Kaali' teaser unspools horrific memories of 1946 'Direct Action Day'

Mumbai, July 4 The makers of Raima Sen and IAS officer turned actor Abhishek Singh-starrer 'Maa Kaali' on Thursday unveiled the teaser of the movie presenting the erased history of the 'Direct Action Day', and 'Naokhali Massacres'.

The one-minute 37-second teaser begins with a message 'unplug the earphones. Let the truth be heard loud and clear'. The video then shows a glimpse of 1946 Bengal British India, saying that the movie is based on the erased history of Bengal.

The teaser takes the audience back to the bloodied and mournful event of 'Direct Action Day', revealing the brutalities of the massacre subjected to Hindus in Bengal and how the fire of partition of India was spread from Bengal to the entire British India.

Presenting the truth through the lens of a Hindu family reliving the atrocities of the monstrous tragedy, the teaser sheds light on the motive, process and aftermath of the demand for partition of India. Depicting the communal turmoil in the nation and especially in Bengal, the teaser engages the audience with its compelling storyline, impactful dialogues and poignant visuals.

From wiping the tikka off little Hindu girls’ foreheads to crashing the idol of Maa Kaali, the scenes are sure to be etched in the audience’s minds.

Sharing the teaser, the makers wrote in the caption: "The brutal truth of partition & the bloody history of Bengal that no one dares to talk about. Witness the ERASED saga of tragedy & courage."

Speaking about the same, Raima shared: "Being a Bengali, the story deeply resonates with the atrocities our people faced in the massacre. However, despite being a Bengali, I was unaware of many details of the heart-rendering event, hence when this film came to me, it became a moral responsibility to narrate the truth of the Direct Action Day.”

Abhishek said: " 'Maa Kaali' shares the ordeal of one of the most important and relevant events of our history, yet the details of the monstrous tragedy remain unknown till date. With the film we aim to create awareness of the genocide that shook the nation."

'Maa Kaali' pays a homage to the lives sacrificed in the ruthless genocide and uncovers the conspiracy of divide, riots and politics that led to the biggest human crisis of the 20th century.

Written and directed by Vijay Yelakanti, 'Maa Kaali' is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad, co-produced by Vivek Kuchibhotla and presented by People Media Factory.

The pan-Indian film shot in Hindi and will be released in Bengali and Telugu as well in theatres this year.

