Raj Kundra returns to Twitter after porn scandal with a sweet message for wife Shilpa Shetty

Tainted businessman Raj Kundra returned to Twitter and penned a message for wife Shilpa Shetty on her 47th birthday. Sharing a fun picture with her, Raj called Shilpa his ‘soulmate’Sharing the picture, Raj tweeted, “Happy Happy Birthday my soulmate. Love you eternally. My wish for you is that you continue. Continue to be who you are, to astonish a mean world with your acts of kindness. Love this picture…True to your song…killer killer killer lagdi."

Meanwhile, Shamita Shetty also penned a heartfelt note for her sister Shilpa on her 47th birthday. The actress shared a video with Nikamma actress on Instagram. Along with this, she wrote, "Happy birthday my Munki. In childhood we did not understand the gift wrapped up in a greater plan .Time has taught us about the bond of love and through that love we have chosen friendship. We have learned together sharing the good times and the bad. And no matter what there has always been love . Thankyou for being my mentor , my sister , my friend .. I wish u everything that you have prayed for Munki and I love u soooooo much big tight huggie (sic)."On the work front, Shilpa Shetty will be next seen in Nikamma.