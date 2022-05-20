Raj Kundra's lawyer says, received no ED summons as yet in money laundering case

The ED has launched an anti-money-laundering investigation into an alleged pornographic films case in which businessman Raj Kundra and others were arrested by the Mumbai Police crime branch in 2021, officials said on Thursday. However, Kundra's lawyer, Advocate Prashant Patil, while speaking to ETimes has issued a statement. He stated that they have not yet received any intimation from the Enforcement Directorate. He added that Raj Kundra would provide his complete co-operation in the matter, whenever he's approached. The statement read, "We have not received any official confirmation / communication from the Enforcement Directorate regarding any ECIR filed in the said case against my client Mr Raj Kundra.

However, if the media reports about ED taking up the matter are true then it’s my clients duty to cooperate with the inquiry / investigation conducted by ED regarding the said matter."While there is no confirmation on when Kundra will be summoned, a report stated that the ED may start questioning next week. The businessman claimed in the plea that he is being made a "scapegoat" for reasons best known to investigators.The police had filed FIRs on the basis of complaints received from two women.During the investigation it came to light that some small-time artistes were lured by giving them breaks in some web series or short stories, police had said.These actors were called for auditions and were asked to give 'bold' scenes, which later turned out to be semi-nude or nude scenes, that were against the wishes of the actors, the official had said. During the police investigation, it also came to light that there were many porn-like apps (applications) that were operating in cyberspace. The police had told the court that its probe found that Mr Kundra allegedly set up Armsprime Media Pvt Ltd, which, through London-based Kenrin Pvt Ltd, bought the Hot Shots app to upload "objectionable videos" on social media.