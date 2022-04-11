Rajamouli: Films based on human emotions can cross geographical boundaries

Hyderabad, April 11 Released a couple of weeks ago, 'RRR' is continuing its dream run as the movie surpassed the Rs 1,000 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

An overwhelmed S.S. Rajamouli is responding to reports of the movie's success with humility.

The 'Yamadonga' director, said, "I'm grateful, humbled, and overwhelmed that I have not just one, but two such films ('Baahubali' and 'RRR') that received the kind of reception they did and entered the Rs 1,000 crore club."

Within 16 days of its worldwide release, 'RRR' has reached the Rs 1,000 crore club, and also becomes the third highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

With this, Rajamouli ascends to the top position among the Indian directors, with three of his titles ('Baahubali', 'Baahubali 2', and 'RRR') in the top 10 list of Indian films worldwide.

"The biggest desire of every storyteller is to have as many people listen to his story as possible", Rajamouli explained.

"The success of both 'Baahubali 2' and 'RRR' proves that a film based on human emotions can cut geographical boundaries and transcend language barriers", he said.

Rajamouli is also the only Indian director to make worldwide box office history with two films earning Rs 1,000 crore back to back - 'Baahubali 2' and 'RRR'.

Headlined by Jr NTR and Ram Charan, 'RRR' is a fictional take on two Indian heroes, who had a major part in the freedom struggle.

There was praise for the film's cinematic scale, action, drama, as well as 'RRR's popularity in overseas markets, like the UK where Indian films traditionally don't do well.

