Rajeev Sen reacts after sister Sushmita suffers sudden heart attack

Actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen recently revealed that she suffered a heart attack a few days ago. Her sudden revelation shocked everyone in the film fraternity. Following her announcement, the former beauty queen's younger brother Rajeev Sen showered love on her.

He took to social media and shared a photo with Sushmita where the brother-sister duo can be seen hugging and smiling while posing for the camera.In the picture, Sushmita wore a blue dress with white polka dots. On the other hand, Rajeev sported an all-black casual attire. Sharing the photo on his Instagram story. He wrote, "To my strongest. Bhai loves u the most." Sushmita Sen recently revealed that she had suffered a heart attack and opened up about her health scare. In a long post, she also stated that she underwent angioplasty and her cardiologist inserted a stent in her during the surgery.

Sushmita is best-known for starring in movies like Biwi No 1, Do Knot Disturb, Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge and No Problem. She made her acting comeback with the International Emmy-nominated series Aarya and also starred in the second installment of the show. The actress will soon be seen in the third season of the series.