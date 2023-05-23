Rajesh Roshan Birthday Special: A look at composer's best hits

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 23 : Rajesh Roshan is a noted composer in the Indian film industry. Throughout his career, he has received critical acclaim and recognition for his musical contributions, providing the score for composition in over 100 films.

Rajesh has been honoured with the prestigious Filmfare Award for Best Music Director twice for his outstanding work. He is the brother of film director Rakesh Roshan and has been active in the industry since the 1970s. His music often combines elements of Indian classical music with contemporary styles, creating a unique and soulful sound.

His music continues to be cherished by audiences and remains integral to many successful Hindi films. On the occasion of Rajesh's 68th birthday on the 24th of May 2023, let's celebrate his musical legacy by highlighting some of his best tracks.

'Dil Kya Kare'

A soulful song from the film 'Julie', released in 1975. It remains one of the most memorable tracks from the movie. The song captures the emotions of love, longing, and inner conflict. It was beautifully sung by the legendary singers Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar. The melodious composition and heartfelt rendition make 'Dil Kya Kare, a timeless classic. The song was recreated for the film 'Kaabil' in 2017, retaining its charm and popularity across different generations. Rajesh Roshan's exceptional music in 'Julie' earned him his first Filmfare Award for Best Music Director, establishing his prowess as a talented composer in the industry.

'Na Bole Tum'

Amit Khanna penned this lovely song's lyrics. The song beautifully captures the innocent and playful romance between the characters in the film. It remains a cherished song from the era, known for its soothing melody and charming lyrics.

'Ek pal ka jeena'

'EK pal ka jeena' is an energetic and peppy track that became a huge hit and gained immense popularity. This popular Hindi song from the film 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai', released in 2000, stars Rajesh's nephew and actor Hrithik Roshan in the music video.

'Mach gaya shor'

This Hindi song from the film 'Khudaar' released in 1982, stars Amitabh Bachchan and Parveen Babi in lead roles. This track became popular for its catchy tune and vibrant beats. This track is often associated with Amitabh Bachchan's charismatic performance and became a hit among the audience.

'Jab koi baat bigad jaaye'

The song is a harmonious track that depicts the complexities of relationships and the uncertainty of love. The song is known for its soulful performance by Kumar Sanu and Sadhana Sargam. It captures the emotions of love, trust, and the challenges a relationship faces. 'Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye' has remained a timeless classic and continues to be loved by audiences even today.

His music has left a lasting impact on Bollywood, and these songs continue to be cherished and sung by music lovers even today.

