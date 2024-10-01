Rajinikanth had swelling in blood vessel, to be discharged in two days: Hospital

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 1 : Actor Rajinikanth, 73, was admitted to Apollo Hospitals in Chennai late on Monday night.

He was taken to the hospital after he experienced severe stomach pain, according to officials.

The Apollo Hospitals has now released a medical bulletin about his health. In a statement, the hospital said that the actor had a swelling in the main blood vessel leaving his heart (Aorta), which was treated by a non-surgical, transcatheter method.

"Mr. Rajinikanth was admitted to Apollo Hospitals, Greams Road, on 30th September 2024. He had a swelling in the main blood vessel leaving his heart (Aorta), which was treated by a nonsurgical, transcatheter method, " read the bulletin released from Apollo Hospitals. Chennai.

"Senior Interventional Cardiologist Dr Sai Satish placed a stent in the Aorta completely sealing off the swelling (Endovascular repair)," as per the bulletin.

"We would like to let his well-wishers and fans know that the procedure went, as planned. Mr. Rajinikanth is stable and is doing well. He should be home in two days. Dr. R.K. VENKATASALAM, FRCP (Glasg) Director Medical Services, Apollo Hospitals, Chennai," the statement from Apollo read.

Hospital sources have earlier confirmed that Rajinikanth's condition is stable.

In a heartfelt message, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi expressed his support for actor Rajinikanth, who was recently hospitalised.

"I stand with the millions of devoted fans of Thiru Rajinikanth around the globe, in praying for his swift and smooth recovery," wrote Governor Ravi on his official X handle.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth is set to star in the highly anticipated film 'Coolie.' Although specific details about the movie are still under wraps, a recently released teaser has already piqued fans' interest.

It showcases Rajinikanth in an action-packed role, where he confronts adversaries wielding a belt made of gold watches. The monochrome teaser, highlighted with gold accents, has left audiences eager for more.

'Coolie' marks the debut collaboration between the iconic actor and director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

The film, backed by Sun Pictures, is rumoured to feature Sivakarthikeyan in a significant role, with music composed by the talented Anirudh Ravichander.

While the release date for 'Coolie' has yet to be announced, anticipation continues to grow.

In addition to 'Coolie,' Rajinikanth will appear in 'Vettaiyan,' sharing the screen with legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan.

The shooting for 'Vettaiyan,' directed by TJ Gnanavel, has been completed, and it is slated for a worldwide release in October this year.

