Rajinikanth jets off to Kochi for shooting of his next movie

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 3 : Megastar Rajinikanth, who is gearing up for upcoming projects on Tuesday jetted off to Kochi for the shooting of his next.

Rajinikanth posed for the paparazzi outside Chennai airport and shared details about his Kochi trip.

"I am going for the next movie shooting. 'Jailer' movie is more successful than what we expected. 170th movie is directed by T J Gnanavel. It is Produced by LYCA which would be a big entertainment movie with a message. The title for the movie is yet to be decided," he said.

Recently, the makers of 'Lal Salaam' unveiled the poster and release date of the film.

Sharing the first poster, the official account of Lyca Productions took to X and wrote, “Lal Salaam to hit screens on Pongal 2024."

The new poster features Rajinikanth and Vishnu Vishal with an old tomb building in the background. It also radiates old vibes, depicting Rajinikanth standing in front of a vintage car, with a red colour palette as the name of the movie suggests.

Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa, who has helmed the film, also shared the poster on Instagram, writing, “#thankful #grateful #blessed #lalsalaam Pongal 2024.”

The makers announced that the film will be released in theatres during the festival of Pongal in January 2024.

Earlier, Aishwaryaa shared the first-look poster on Instagram. It shows Rajinikanth as Moideen Bhai walking in the middle of what is believed to be communal riots in Bombay (now Mumbai) in 1993.

She wrote,"#Moideenbhai ... welcome...#lalslaam cannot caption when your heart is racing! #blessed."

Rajinikanth will be seen playing an extended cameo in Lal Salaam. The film features Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles. It will have music scored by AR Rahman. Helmed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, ‘Lal Salaam’ will be released in January next year.

Rajinikanth was recently seen in 'Jailer,' which was a worldwide box-office hit. He plays a man seeking to avenge the death of his cop son in ‘Jailer’. Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, and Jackie Shroff are in important cameos.

