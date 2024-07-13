Rajinikanth shines in his traditional attire at Anant-Radhika's Shubh Aashirwad ceremony

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 : After captivating everyone with his dance moves last night, Megastar Rajinikanth arrived at the 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony of newlyweds Anant and Radhika Ambani.

Shining in his traditional signature attire, Rajinikanth posed for the paps.

He was accompanied by his wife Latha Rajinikanth.

Apart from Rajinikanth, Telugu star Venkatesh Daggubati graced the red carpet with his wife.

#WATCH | Actor Venkatesh Daggubati arrives at Jio World Centre in Mumbai to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony. pic.twitter.com/j1mH8IOk7H—(@ANI) July 13, 2024

Videos surfacing on social media captured Anant dancing exuberantly alongside renowned personalities from the Indian film industry.

One of the standout moments featured Rajinikanth, who showcased his slick dance moves alongside Anant Ambani and his father, Mukesh Ambani.

The youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant exchanged vows in a spectacular wedding ceremony attended by a host of international celebrities and high-profile guests from various fields on July 12.

The wedding ceremony, attended by a star-studded guest list from Bollywood, business, and politics, featured luminaries like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and international star Kim Kardashian alongside others.

The wedding celebration of Radhika and Anant Ambani took place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai

Radhika Merchant continued to captivate throughout the festivities with her impeccable style and grace.

For her vidai ceremony, following her marriage in a traditional ivory and red lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Radhika opted for a stunning sindoori red ensemble crafted by Manish Malhotra.

Meticulously styled by Rhea Kapoor, reflected a blend of cultural heritage and contemporary flair.

Her sindoori red Manish Malhotra lehenga featured intricate Karchobi work on a backless blouse, complemented by a brocade silk lehenga skirt adorned with Banarasi prints in vibrant sunset hues.

The ensemble was completed with a Banarasi silk dupatta and a veil cascading into a dramatic train, creating a picture of timeless elegance.

Adding to her regal appearance were heirloom jewellery pieces passed down through generations, embellished with gold, diamonds, and emeralds.

Each accessory, from the choker to the mang tika, contributed to Radhika's majestic presence on her special day.

The celebrations continue with 'Mangal Utsav,' the wedding reception on July 14.

