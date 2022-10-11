Rajinikanth wishes "Legend" Amitabh Bachchan on his 80th birthday

On the occasion of Amitabh Bachchan's 80th birthday, Rajinikanth shared a birthday wish for Big B on social media.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Superstar Rajinikanth dropped the birthday wish.

He wrote, "The legend.. someone who has inspired me always... the one true sensation and superhero of our glorious Indian film fraternity enters 80 .. happy birthday my dearest and most respected @SrBachchan Amitabh ji .. with lots of love and best regards always."

Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan have worked in films including 'Hum', 'Geraftaar' and others.

Big B began his career with the film 'Saat Hindustani' in 1969. He later appeared as Dr Bhaskar Banerjee in Hrishikesh Mukherjee's 'Anand' (1971), for which he won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor. Prakash Mehra's action film 'Zanjeer' (1973) established Bachchan as a star to look out for in the industry and since then, he has enthralled audiences with versatile roles.

As the megastar turned a year older on Tuesday, many fans queued up outside his Mumbai house to catch a glimpse of Bollywood's Shahenshah.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher extended his heartfelt greetings to Big B on his special day and penned a heartwarming post on Instagram.

"Adarniya Amit ji. Janamdin ki dher sari shubhkamnaye. Prabhu apko lambi aur swasth ayu pradan kare. Aap mere lie na keval abhineta ke roop me prernatamak hai balki akhri rasta se uuncha tak aapke sath kaam krke jeevan ke alag alag pehlu ke bare me seekhne ko bhaut kuch mila. (Dear Amit ji! Wishing you a very happy birthday. May God bless you with a long and healthy life. You are an inspiration to me. I have learnt a lot from you) @amitabhbachchan #AmitabhBachchan #Legend #Inspiration #Greatest #Actor," he wrote.

Amitabh Bachchan and Anupam Kher have worked together in films like 'Akhree Rasta', 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', 'Paheli', and 'Mohabaatein' among others. The two are reuniting after several years for Sooraj Barjatya's film 'Uunchai' which is slated to be released on November 11 this year.

Ahead of his 80th birthday, the Agnipath actor came up with another new venture 'Goodbye', which is currently running in theatres. In the upcoming months, he will also be seen in 'The Intern' remake with Deepika Padukone and 'Project K'. He also has 'Uunchai' in his kitty.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth was last seen in 'Annaatthe', directed by Siva, which was released to mixed reviews for Diwali in 2021.

Now, the 'Lingaa' actor has teamed up with filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar for the movie 'Jailer.' The upcoming movie also includes stars like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ramya Krishnan, Priyanka Arul Mohan, and Shiva Rajkumar.

( With inputs from ANI )

