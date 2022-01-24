Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer 'Badhaai Do' trailer to release tomorrow

The much awaited trailer of Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar's Badhaai Do will release tomorrow. Dressed as a bride and a groom, Bhumi and Rajkummar are seen covering each other's mouth in the quirky poster. "Badhaai Do" is a sequel to the National Award-winning hit "Badhaai Ho!", starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Surekha Sikri, Gajrao Rao and Neena Gupta. The follow-up is directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, who helmed Gulshan Devaiah-starrer comedy "Hunterrr" (2015).

Arre yaar, ab toh ye secret kal out ho jayega ! Kyuki kal aa raha hai hamara trailer aur hum aa rahe hai theatres main. Hey bhagwan, I am very excited 🌈❤️#BadhaaiDoTrailer#BadhaaiDoInCinemaspic.twitter.com/l69U8eEMMY — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) January 24, 2022

The film is written by Suman Adhikary and Akshat Ghildial, who had co-written "Badhaai Ho!"."Badhaai Do" marks the first collaboration between Rao and Pednekar.Rao, 36, features in the film as a cop, while 31-year-old Pednekar will be seen in the role of a PT Teacher."Badhaai Ho!", the original movie, chronicled the story of a middle age couple, played by Gupta and Gajraj Rao, facing unexpected pregnancy. The 2018 film was directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma.It won two National Awards for best popular film providing wholesome entertainment and best supporting actress for Sikri.