Rajkummar Rao Tripti Dimri 's 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' Trailer Brings 90s Magic to Life

After the success of 'Stree 2', actor Rajkummar Rao is coming back with another blockbuster movie. He will be seen in the film 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' with national crush Tripti Dimri. The trailer of this film has been released and the curiosity of the fans has reached its peak.

It is clear from the trailer that the audience will get to see a full dose of romance, drama and comedy in this movie. The trailer of the movie starts with the wedding photoshoot of Rajkumar Rao (Vicky) and Tripti Dimri (Vidya). Their honeymoon is then shown, in which Vicky tells Vidya that they will make a wedding night video like Hollywood couples. Later the CD of this video is stolen, and this is where the real story begins.

The 3 minutes 32 seconds long trailer features powerful dialogues and songs. It is a spicy film that will take the audience back to the magical era of the 90s. Interestingly, actress Mallika Sherawat is making a comeback from this movie. Her special role is in this movie. Actress Shahnaz Gill can be seen in the trailer.

'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' is directed by Raj Shandilya, famous for the 'Dream Girl' franchise. The film also stars Vijay Raj, Mast Ali, Archana Puran Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Archana Patel, Rakesh Bedi, Tiku Talsania and Ashwini Kalsekar. The film is slated to release in theaters on October 11, 2024. Only time will tell if the film will be a hit with the fans or not. However, the name of this film is currently being discussed.