RajKummar Rao urges people to participate in PM Modi’s 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29 : Actor RajKummar Rao on Friday morning took part in a beach clean-up drive at Juhu Beach in Mumbai.

Speaking to ANI, RajKummar hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Swachhata Hi Seva" campaign, urging citizens to do their bit to ensure public places are clean and tidy.

"This is a very important initiative. We all should take part in Modi ji's 'Swachta hi Sewa' as it is very important to keep our city and country clean," he said.

On his 105th episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to people for 1 hour of shramdaan for the swachhata (cleanliness) at 10 am on October 1 calling the initiative- 'Ek tareekh ek ghanta ek saath'.

On organising a cleanliness drive at Juhu Beach today, social worker and singer Amruta Fadnavis said, "Many people including celebrities and the city police commissioner have joined this beach cleanup. It is our responsibility to leave a clean planet for future generations. Mumbai's bio-diverse coastline can be protected only through each individual's contribution."

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal also talked about the drive which is scheduled to take place on October 1.

"On 1st October, we are conducting cleanliness drives at 168 locations in Mumbai...We are setting up seven Sewage Treatment Plants at the cost of Rs 25,000 crore in Mumbai. this way we will be able to release only treated and chemical-free water in the sea," he said.

Actors Manushi Chhillar, Saiyami Kher and Isha Kopikkar were also spotted at the cleanliness drive "Cleanathon 2.0" organised a day after immersion of the idols of Lord Ganesh during Ganesh Chaturthi.

