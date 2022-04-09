Rajkummar Rao wraps Netflix's 'Guns and Gulaabs'
By ANI | Published: April 9, 2022 02:28 PM2022-04-09T14:28:22+5:302022-04-09T14:35:07+5:30
Actor Rajkummar Rao has wrapped shooting for Raj and DK's Netflix project titled 'Guns and Gulaabs'.
Actor Rajkummar Rao has wrapped shooting for Raj and DK's Netflix project titled 'Guns and Gulaabs'.
Taking to his Instagram handle, Rao, 37, shared a picture of himself with Raj and DK from the shoot set.
Sharing the all-smile snap, he wrote, "And it's a WRAP for #GunsandGulaabs. My first series with @netflix_in. Such wonderful 3 months with both these extraordinary men @rajanddk. Thank you so much #RajNidimoru and #DK."
He added, "This journey wouldn't have been the same without you guys. Thank you team #GunsAndGulaabs, you guys are phenomenal. I had such an amazing time and so much fun playing this part. Can't wait for you guys to watch it."
Produced under Raj & DK's banner, D2R Films, 'Guns & Gulaabs' is inspired by the misfits of the world. It is touted as a "wicked tale of crime, love and innocence, that uniquely blends the romance of the 90s with a fast-paced crime-thriller."
This pulpy series will also see actors Dulquer Salmaan, Gulshan Devaiah and TJ Bhanu in pivotal roles.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app