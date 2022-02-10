Rajkummar Rao's 'Shahid' finds no takers on OTT platforms

Rajkummar Rao's 'Shahid helmed by Hansal Mehta is finding it difficult to find a OTT buyer. Hansal Mehta expressed his thoughts on his 2013 release 'Shahid' not being streamed on any OTT platform. "Sad that #Shahid is not on any OTT platform. I have no idea who owns the rights to the film anymore and where it’s original version even is. It is a personal tragedy for me and for all those who toiled to make this film against all odds. It is a tragedy for Shahid Azmi," he wrote.

The film that starred Rajkummar Rao in the lead role was critically acclaimed and even won a National Award among several other accolades internationally. "Premiered at #TIFF2012, won two national awards, won numerous other awards, traveled the world and is rated 8.2 on IMDb. But NO TAKERS?," Hansal further wrote. Shahid is a 2013 Indian Hindi-language biographical drama film directed by Hansal Mehta, written by Sameer Gautam Singh and jointly produced by Anurag Kashyap and Sunil Bohra in association with Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur under the UTV Spotboy banner.

Based on the life of lawyer and human rights activist Shahid Azmi, who was assassinated in 2010, the film stars Rajkummar Rao as Azmi; Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Prabhleen Sandhu and Baljinder Kaur appear in supporting roles. Shahid had its world premiere at the 2012 Toronto International Film Festival's City to City programme in 2012. It was screened at several other film festivals including the 14th Mumbai Film Festival, the New York Indian Film Festival, the Indian Film Festival of Stuttgart, the Dubai International Film Festival and the Chicago South Asian Film Festival. The film was awarded the Silver Gateway Trophy at the Mumbai film festival while Mehta won the Best Director award. Mehta also won the best director award at New York Indian Film Festival and at the Indian Film Festival of Stuttgart. It was released theatrically in India on 18 October 2013 and met with critical acclaim. Rao received the Best Actor Award and Mehta the Best Director Award at the 61st National Film Awards ceremony.