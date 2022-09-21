Raju Srivastava Death: Did you know ace comedian was auto-driver before he ventured into movies

Raju Srivastava breathed his last at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi. His family confirmed that the comedian died in Delhi at the age of 58. He was admitted to AIIMS Delhi on August 10 after experiencing chest pain & collapsing while working out at the gym.

With several dreams in his eyes, Raju came to Mumbai in the 80s. However, his road to success was not a bed of roses. When he came to Mumbai, he drove an auto for some time till he got work in movies. During his initial struggling days, Srivastava, a gifted mimic, also had to perform at Rs 50 to make ends meet. To survive in the city, he also did cameo roles in films like Tezaab (1988), Maine Pyar Kiya (1989) and Baazigar (1993). He got his first break in 1994 with Doordarshan's Tea Time Manoranjan. Later, he bagged a role in Shaktimaan - India's first sci-fi show that will remain close to all 90s kid. He was seen as Dhurandhar Singh in the Mukesh Khanna starrer fiction.