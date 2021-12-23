Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh finally breaks silence on his marriage, says, “We are not married”

Rakhi Sawant is the conterversial queen of the industry and so her husband Ritesh, Rakhi who opened up about her marriage with Ritesh in Bigg Boss 14, surprised everyone by entering with him in the Bigg Boss 15, but since the couple enter in the show, audience didn't saw any chemistry between them, many also blamed Rakhi that her marriage with Ritesh is fake and she hire him for the show, and now after so many allegations Rakhi's husband Ritesh who got evicted from the Bigg Boss house, broke his silence on his marriage with Rakhi Sawant.



In his recent interview, Ritesh admitted that he is not divorce yet with his first wife, he said that “She (his first wife) has not accepted yet.”



He further said, “My marriage with Rakhi happened the traditional way. Hum ishwar ko saakshi maan ke aage bade hain. We are in a relationship for two years.” But when he was asked that he is not divorce yet with his first wife then his marriage with Rakhi is null and mean nothing to which Ritesh agreed and said "Correct. We are not married formally. We are waiting for a formal marriage.” When he was further asked does Rakhi and he had court marriage the later said, “No we have not had a court marriage. We are waiting for it.”



“Ishwar ko saakshi maan ke hum ek relationship mein hai from past two years, you can say", Ritesh said when he asked about his relationship with Rakhi. Even though Rakhi has also posted pictures of her marriage with Ritesh, to which he said “Those were not wedding pictures. We were in wedding attire but humne ishwar ko saakshi maan ke humara relationship star kiya hai. We have not had a formal marriage yet. We have not been married formally we are waiting for it.”