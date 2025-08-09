Raksha Bandhan: Not grand gestures but simple moments matter the most to Isha Koppikar

Mumbai, Aug 9 Actress Isha Koppikar, is celebrating Rakshabandhan, and feels that the festival is not about grand gestures but simple moments.

The actress hosted a private celebration at her house, as she spent time with her immediate family which included her parents and brother Anosh, in the comfort of their home.

Talking about the same, she said, "It’s always been about simple moments. It is sort of a tradition now, ever since I was a child. Mom whips up delicacies that only she can cook, we all keep our phones and gadgets away and stay in, and we just enjoy being together. That time, that laughter, that bond, it’s what makes Rakhi feel so special to me”.

While she laughed about her longstanding tradition of asking her brother for the standard gifts every girl demands of her brother, Isha is quick to clarify that it’s never been about material gifts. Her brother has been a constant source of strength in her life, a relationship she doesn’t take lightly.

She further mentioned, “Those are just fun moments, but what truly matters is knowing your sibling has your back, always. Whether it’s childhood mischief or adult challenges, he’s been right there with me through everything. Rakshabandhan is about presence, not presents and my brother has always provided me with his presence, during good and bad times”.

"I’ve been blessed with some amazing girlfriends who are like sisters to me, and a few close friends who are like brothers. But I strongly believe that you can’t just go around calling people your brother or sister unless you’re willing to honour what that truly means. These relationships come with responsibility, trust, and loyalty. It's not just about tying a rakhi or giving a gift. It’s about showing up, year after year, no matter what”, she added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor