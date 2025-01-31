Rakul Preet ditches calories to celebrate ‘Hot Chocolate Day’

Mumbai, Jan 31 On the occasion of National Hot Chocolate Day on Friday, actress Rakul Preet Singh chose to ditch her diet and indulge guilt free in the comforting hot beverage.

Rakul took to her Instagram, where she posted two pictures of herself holding a mug full of yummy hot chocolate.

She captioned the post: “Who wants a hot chocolate #worldhotchocolateday.”

National Hot Chocolate Day is celebrated every year on January 31. It is dedicated to the comforting and the iconic cold-weather beverage.

On the acting front, Rakul has kickstarted the next schedule of 'De De Pyar De 2'.

A source close to the project revealed, "Rakul Preet Singh is scheduled to begin shooting for De De Pyaar De 2 from January 18. The shoot is expected to continue until the start of the February month. Fans are thrilled to see her back on screen in this long-awaited sequel."

The actress will reprise her role as Ayesha Khurana, while Ajay Devgn plays Ashish Mehra once again. In addition to this, R. Madhavan has also been roped in for the role of Dev Khurana, Ayesha's father in the sequel.

Made under the direction of Anshul Sharma, "De De Pyaar De 2" will also star Tabu, Jimmy Shergill, Alok Nath, and Inayat Sood in pivotal roles, along with Tamannaah Bhatia and Prakash Raj in cameo appearances.

"De De Pyaar De 2" is slated to release on 14th November 2025,

The actress, who got married to producer-actor Jackky Bhagnani in 2024, will also play the lead in Mudassar Aziz's "Mere Husband Ki Biwi". She will be seen sharing screen space with Arjun Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar, along with Shakti Kapoor, Anita Raj, Dino Morea, and Aditya Seal playing secondary roles.

Then she has "Ameeri" with Neena . The drama will be directed by Ashish R Shukla.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor