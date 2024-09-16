Rakul Preet Singh: Feel it is important not to be delusional

Mumbai, Sep 16 Actress Rakul Preet Singh has talked about discipline, which she said is a priority for her and shared how it is very important not to be delusional.

Talking to Ranveer Allahbbadia for his Beer Biceps podcast, Rakul Preet said: “I mean, for me, discipline is number one. I feel that if I am sleeping at 2 o'clock every night and I am waking up at 10 o'clock in the morning, how can I expect that the universe will give me anything that I want you to start living a life that I am in a routine.”

“I am waking up at 6:00 in the morning, going to work, putting in effort. That will happen. The universe will make it happen.”

Rakul talked about the significance of being prepared.

"If you are not prepared to receive the kind of work you want to do, then you will never get it. Like it is said, always live like you already got it… but I did not know all this, I got to know all this later. But thanks to my army upbringing, my lifestyle was that and then I also feel it is very important not to be delusional.”

She added: "Say very good things that you should not be lazy and I was not even with myself. You know maybe people will feel that it is very easy to sit and say this, but if someone gave me constructive criticism then accepting that- yes, maybe I was not good…”

The actress is gearing up for the release of “De De Pyaar De 2” which is slated for a summer 2025 release.

