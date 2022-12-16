Rakul Preet Singh summoned by ED in drugs case

Actress Rakul Preet Singh, who made her Bollywood debut in 2014, is once again under the radar of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Telugu film industry drugs and money laundering case. In September 2021, the actress appeared before the ED in Hyderabad.

The ED called her in relation to a money laundering case involving a high-end drug racket that was busted in the city in 2017. Now, the Enforcement Directorate has asked actor Rakul Preet Singh to join its investigation into an alleged money laundering case involving the Telugu film industry drugs case.The 32-year-old actress is called for questioning on December 19 by ED.

In the year 2020, the actress was also called by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the drug angle of Sushant Singh Rajput's death. She was summoned due to her conversations with Rhea Chakraborty. According to a report in Pinkvilla, Rakul confirmed chatting with Rhea and said drugs were meant for Rhea. She has also denied consuming drugs ever in her life.