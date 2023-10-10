Ram Charan, Jr NTR wishes 'RRR' director SS Rajamouli on his birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 10 : Actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR on Tuesday penned down sweet birthday wishes for director SS Rajamouli.

Taking to Instagram, Ram Charan shared a picture from the sets of 'RRR' which he captioned, "Truly adore my moments with you. Happiest Birthday @ssrajamouli Garu."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan)

Jr NTR shared a picture on X and wrote, "Happy Birthday Jakkana @ssrajamouli !! Sending lots of love..."

Happy Birthday Jakkana @ssrajamouli !! Sending lots of love... pic.twitter.com/hdKXJ87WY0— Jr NTR (@tarak9999) October 10, 2023

Both the actors worked with Rajamouli in the period action drama film 'RRR'.

The film's power-packed song 'Naatu Naatu' won the Oscar for 'Original Song' beating heavyweight contenders like Rihanna and Lady Gaga.

Before entering the Oscars, the song bagged awards on the global stage. In January, 'Naatu Naatu' won the Golden Globes in the 'Best Original Song' category. Five days later, 'RRR' bagged two more awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards. One is for the best song and another is for the 'best foreign language film'.

Helmed by SS Rajamouli, 'RRR' is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively. The film collected over Rs 1200 crore worldwide. Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn played essential characters in the movie.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan will be next seen in director Shankar's upcoming film 'Game Changer' opposite Kiara Advani.

Jr NTR, on the other hand, will be next seen in 'Devara' alongside Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. He also has a film with 'KGF 2' director Prashant Neel in his kitty.

SS Rajamouli has still not announced his next directorial project.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor