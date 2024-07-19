Ram Charan to be awarded at IFFM 2024

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 : There's great news for fans of Ram Charan, as the actor will be honoured at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2024 (IFFM).

In addition to being the guest of honour, he will also be awarded the Ambassador for Indian Art and Culture for his contributions to Indian cinema.

Expressing his excitement about attending the festival, Ram, in a statement, said, "I am deeply honoured to be a part of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne that celebrates the diversity and richness of Indian cinema on an international platform. It's a privilege to represent our film industry and connect with fans and cinephiles from across the globe. The success of RRR and the love it received worldwide have been overwhelming, and I am thrilled to share this moment with the audience in Melbourne. I look forward to this tremendous opportunity to hoist our national flag here in Melbourne."

Mitu Bhowmick Lange, Festival Director of IFFM, remarked, "Ram Charan's presence at the 15th edition of IFFM adds an extra layer of excitement and prestige. His work in RRR has not only set new benchmarks but also solidified his place as one of the most influential actors in Indian cinema today. We are delighted to welcome him to Melbourne and look forward to celebrating his achievements with audiences at the festival."

The film festival is set to commence on August 15 and conclude on August 25.

