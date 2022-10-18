Ram Gopal Varma hails box office performance of Kantara, says filmmakers will have nightmares

Kantara movie directed by Rishabh Shetty, this film first hit the theatres on 30th September in the Kannada language and later got a dubbed release in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil on October 14.

The Kannada language film Kantara is being hailed for its superlative storytelling, cinematography, performances, music, and direction. The film has now entered the coveted Rs 100 crore club and has become the sixth Kannada film to achieve this feat.

The well-known film maker Ram Gopal Varma, has praised Kantara and its performance at the box office. Ram Gopal Varma tweeted, Thanks to the DEVIL called @shetty_rishab all big budget film makers will now suddenly keep waking up in the night from the nightmare collections of #Kantara ,Like how Shiva keeps waking up to Guliga Daiva.