Ram Navami in Ayodhya: Ram Mandir to Present 56 Varieties of Bhog Prasad

Ahead of the final day of Chaitra Navratri and the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, Ayodhya is abuzz with preparations for the grand celebrations at the Ram Janambhoomi Temple. The chief priest of the temple, Acharya Satyendra Das, spoke to ANI, highlighting that the trust is overseeing all arrangements for the festivities, including the offering of 56 varieties of Bhog Prasad to Ram Lala. He expressed excitement, stating that this Ram Navami holds special significance as it marks the first celebration after the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir to celebrate Ram Navami with great fervour, 56 types of Bhog Prasad to be offered



Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/3wyhlOzpZx#Ayodhya#RamMandir#RamNavamipic.twitter.com/o0oeOdffZa — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) April 16, 2024

Additionally, special rituals are planned, such as the Surya Abhishek of Lord Ram for five minutes at 12:16 pm, symbolizing a significant moment that requires meticulous technical arrangements. Nripendra Mishra, chairman of the Ram Mandir Nirman Samiti, mentioned that scientists are working to ensure these moments are displayed with utmost grandeur.

Also Read: Ram Navami 2024: Ram Temple To Remain Open for 19 Hours in Ayodhya

Ram Navami, commemorating the birth of Lord Ram Lala, will be celebrated with fervor, with various offerings made to the deity at noon. Devotees have generously provided 56 types of Bhog Prasad, which will be presented to the Lord on Wednesday. The trust, through its official channels, announced that devotees can queue up from 3:30 am during the auspicious Brahma Muhurta, with extended Darshan hours lasting 19 hours, from the Mangala Aarti until 11:00 pm. The curtain will briefly close only during the four Bhog offerings.