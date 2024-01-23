Ramlala Pran Pratishtha: On birthday of Sweety Chhabra Ram Bhajan “Dil Siyaram Bole” released by SRK Music

Consecration Of Ram Lalla has been completed in Ayodhya. In such an auspicious environment, film star actress Sweety Chhabra has released her Ram Bhajan “Dil Siyaram Bole” on the occasion of her birthday and has dedicated it to the grand Ram Temple.This hit DJ song “Dil Siyaram Bole” starring Sweety Chhabra and Shivam Tiwari is in a different flavor which has been released by SRK Music. The song is getting tremendous response. Sweety Chhabra’s grand birthday party was organized by Doon Vally Finance and Leasing Limited in Mumbai where many celebrities from the film industry attended, everyone wished Sweety on her birthday.

On this occasion, Sweety expressed her gratitude to all her fans by cutting a magnificent cake. Sweety Chhabra said that today on January 22, the grand and historic inauguration of Ram Temple took place. The struggle of more than five hundred years of Ram devotees and Sanatanis has ended today. Coincidentally, yesterday 21st January was my birthday and on the same occasion I launched my Ram Bhajan “Dil Siyaram Bole”. It was a triple celebration for me.

Choreography of this song is done by Pappu Khanna, music is given by Anuj Tiwari, Amit Tripathi, Sweety Chhabra. The lyricist is also Sweety Chhabra. This song has been sung by Khushboo Jain and Anuj Tiwari.D.O.P. and the editor is Aditya and team.This Ram Bhajan of Sweety Chhabra is devotional, in which her acting is tremendous. Sweety Chhabra is a famous actress of the film industry who has shown the magic of her acting in many regional languages including Hindi. Her amazing acting has been seen in many music videos. In this song, the drone was handled by Dushyant and DJ by Ganesh and team. Its concept, video direction and producer is Sweety Chhabra while the production is done by Sweety Studio. The PR team is Publish Media.The social media is handled by team ORB.The shooting took place at Beach House Bungalow, Mudh Island, Mumbai.

