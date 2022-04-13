Ranbir Kapoor - Alia Bhatt wedding: Guests arrive for mehendi celebrations

The much awaited wedding rituals of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt begins today with the mehendi celebrations which will kick off at 1pm. The guests have already arrived at Ranbir's residence for the first day rituals. Ranbir's cousin, Nitasha was the first one to arrive at the actor's Bandra residence. Ranbir's aunt Rima Jain and mother Neetu Kapoor was also spotted by the paps as the duo arrived in their car.

According to a E-Times report, Police from Khar Police Station, a team of traffic cops and also about 200 bouncers in colour-coordinated safari suits have been stationed inside the complex to ensure no one other than the invitees and Vastu residents are let into the building. The report further adds, that vanity vans, tourist cars and vans and other vehicles of the guest arriving at Vastu are being parked in the building basement to ensure other residents in the neighbourhood don’t face hassles going up and down the lane. Moreover, mobile cameras have been sealed with stickers. According to Alia's uncle Robin Bhatt, the couple's wedding will go according to plan and they will take the plunge on April 14 in the presence of their families and close friends.

