Ranbir Kapoor - Alia Bhatt wedding: Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor arrive for day 1 celebrations

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to tie the knot after dating each other for four years. The wedding rituals will commence from today and guests have already arrived for the week long celebrations. Now the latest buzz is that Ranbir's cousin Kareena and Karisma Kapoor have arrived for mehendi. Dressed in their stylish outfits, the Kapoor sisters were snapped inside their car.

According to reports, Alia will have her mehendi ceremony today while other ladies in the house will have the mehendi done tomorrow. The sangeet rituals will reportedly start in the late evening. The families will reportedly end the day with family dinner along with the to-be bride and groom Alia and Ranbir. In the morning, Ayan Mukerji, Aadar Jain and Neetu Kapoor arrived at the actor's Bandra residence.



